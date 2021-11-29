Advertisement

Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list

The $20 million attraction opened in July and allows guests to experience the feeling of flying as they soar over the most iconic locations in the United States.
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA Today’s Best New Attraction Top 10 list.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SkyFly: Soar America at The Island in Pigeon Forge granted a nomination for USA Today’s Best New Attraction Top 10 list.

The $20 million attraction opened in July and allows guests to experience the feeling of flying as they soar over the most iconic locations in the United States.

Owners of the attraction said they wanted to bring something new to the area and to The Island.

“We’re really excited about it. It’s part theater and part ride and the goal is to simulate the experience of flying across the country and with that comes the movements, and the sights and the smells, the sense the mist. This adventure going all over the country from New York and Niagara falls down to the Florida Everglades over to Alaska down to Hawaii and right back here at the Smoky Mountains where you started from,” said Clay McManus with SkyFly.

Overall, the experience lasts about 30 minutes with the six-minute video in the end where you fly through the country.

Voting is open until Monday, Dec. 20 with winners being announced on Friday, Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
Pervis Payne
Tennessee judge vacates 2 death sentences for inmate
Knoxville Fire Department responds to two trapped in housefire
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
MNPD on scene of shooting
Three dead, four injured in West Nashville shooting

Latest News

Getting warmer this week
Cold Monday before warmer temperatures return for the week
Northgate Terrace
More than 150 people displaced after North Knoxville fire
Gatlinburg church completely rebuilds after wildfires
Church completely rebuilds after Gatlinburg Wildfires
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field