Police searching for missing Greene Co. man

Benjamin Gaby, 29, was last seen at his home.
Benjamin Gaby(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greene County Criminal Investigations Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by a family member.

Benjamin Gaby, 29, was last seen at his home in the Ottway Area on Thanksgiving Night, Nov. 25.

According to officials, he spoke of going to Virginia to meet with someone. However, the person’s name and location are unknown but could possibly live near Washington D.C.

Gaby is believed to be in a dark silver Chevrolet Silverado truck with the Tennessee tag 2Y80H1. He is described as being 6-foot-tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or Detective Sgt. Holt at (423) 798-1800 ext 1513.

