Traffic Alert: One lane to be closed on Alcoa Highway due to construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One lane will be closed on Alcoa Highway due to construction activities that will affect traffic until Dec. 17.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 29, one northbound traffic lane will be closed on Alcoa Highway between John Sevier Highway and Maloney Road. The lane closure will be in place from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until mid-December.

The construction schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

“Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present,” a TDOT spokesperson announced.

