Villa Collina auction to begin this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to own a piece of the mansion touted as the largest private Tennessee home before it is demolished, now is the time. The first auction of the entire contents of Villa Collina will take begin on Dec. 4 by the Furrow Auction Company.

The waterfront mansion was constructed between 1993 and 2000 and is located at 5638 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The home boasts 40,250 square feet and last sold for over $6.5 million, according to a release.

Villa Collina is the 84th largest home in the country, a spokesperson announced. The house includes more than 80 rooms with eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, a three-story library, a 2,600-square-foot wine cellar, 11 fireplaces, indoor and outdoor pools, a six-care garage and guest and staff quarters.

Furrow Auction Company will take public bids for everything from the chairs and tables to large slabs of marble and gold faucets.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to say the least,” said Sam Furrow, chairman, and principal auctioneer at Furrow Auction Company. “So many of the contents of this mansion are unique and not available anywhere else. It contains numerous architectural relics from Knoxville’s buildings and imported finishes and materials such as Turkish Afyon white sugar marble, silk wall coverings from Dubai, and custom doors from Turkey.”

A public inspection will also take place from Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A press release said appointments are not needed, and parking will be available at the Episcopal Church of Ascension. Shuttle buses will run continuously, according to a spokesperson.

The online-only auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Details about registration and a catalog of listing are available on their official website.

Another auction of stairways, mechanical systems, and interior doors will be held live and online Thursday, Dec. 16.

If any items remain after the two auctions, the remaining items will be sold on a negotiated basis.

“This is an auction not to be missed,” Furrow said. “Bid on a piece of history, find the perfect holiday gift, furnish a room or select something you’ve always wanted to display in your home.”

