Advertisement

Villa Collina auction to begin this weekend

Furrow Auction Company will take public bids for everything.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to own a piece of the mansion touted as the largest private Tennessee home before it is demolished, now is the time. The first auction of the entire contents of Villa Collina will take begin on Dec. 4 by the Furrow Auction Company.

The waterfront mansion was constructed between 1993 and 2000 and is located at 5638 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The home boasts 40,250 square feet and last sold for over $6.5 million, according to a release.

Villa Collina is the 84th largest home in the country, a spokesperson announced. The house includes more than 80 rooms with eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, a three-story library, a 2,600-square-foot wine cellar, 11 fireplaces, indoor and outdoor pools, a six-care garage and guest and staff quarters.

Furrow Auction Company will take public bids for everything from the chairs and tables to large slabs of marble and gold faucets.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to say the least,” said Sam Furrow, chairman, and principal auctioneer at Furrow Auction Company. “So many of the contents of this mansion are unique and not available anywhere else. It contains numerous architectural relics from Knoxville’s buildings and imported finishes and materials such as Turkish Afyon white sugar marble, silk wall coverings from Dubai, and custom doors from Turkey.”

A public inspection will also take place from Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A press release said appointments are not needed, and parking will be available at the Episcopal Church of Ascension. Shuttle buses will run continuously, according to a spokesperson.

The online-only auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Details about registration and a catalog of listing are available on their official website.

Another auction of stairways, mechanical systems, and interior doors will be held live and online Thursday, Dec. 16.

If any items remain after the two auctions, the remaining items will be sold on a negotiated basis.

“This is an auction not to be missed,” Furrow said. “Bid on a piece of history, find the perfect holiday gift, furnish a room or select something you’ve always wanted to display in your home.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee
KFD investigating Catholic Charities of East Tenn. fire
Northgate Terrace
All individuals displaced due to North Knoxville fire in local hotels
Traffic Alert on Alcoa Highway
Traffic Alert: One lane to be closed on Alcoa Highway due to construction
Check presentation at Anakeesta
Locals help Anakeesta raise $10K for local nonprofit