Arson investigation underway as charity picks up pieces following Sunday fire

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee officials said their outreach programs will not be impacted by this fire.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Catholic Charities of East Tennessee officials were working to relocate the administrative offices of the organization after fire officials said someone set fire to their building.

”Clearly the damage caused by the fire is extensive and it’s going to impact the operations of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee,” said Jim Wogan with the Diocese of Knoxville.

Just weeks before Christmas, CCET is now forced to move its administrative offices to its building on Division Street, while repairs are made to the building on Dameron Avenue they’ve owned since the 80′s.

Catholic Charities officials were working side by side with the Knoxville Fire Department to find who set this fire. Officials at Catholic Charities don’t know who could have done it.

”Nothing that we’re aware of but these days you just don’t know,” said Wogan.

For former volunteers and people who have been a part of the outreach, Catholic Ministries provides, they’re keeping hope the person that did this, can find help with the very people they’ve inconvenienced.

”I’m just absolutely stunned that this would happen. We’ve always had a good relationship with the people in this area, I don’t know maybe they were cold or they thought something was in there that they needed and they just wanted to get in,” said Patricia Forde.

Knoxville Fire Officials ask anyone with information to call the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

