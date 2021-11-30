Advertisement

Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot in Michigan school shooting

A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no...
A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no confirmed deaths, a sheriff's department spokesperson said.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the wounded were students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville
Police lights
KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville
Dannon Cole
Suspect in custody following fatal Clinton hit-and-run
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Tennessee surpasses 17,000 deaths
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron variant may have reached Europe earlier than thought
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Indiana home; woman who escaped called for help