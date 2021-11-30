Advertisement

Authorities don’t foresee any arrests in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old girl

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – Authorities in Texas said don’t foresee any arrests being made in the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old girl at a hunting lease over the weekend.

According to KLTV, Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said 911 calls indicated a father accidentally shot his daughter after they had made it back to their vehicle.

Fletcher said the man remembered loading four cartridges into the rifle and had spent two while out hunting. He said he had ejected two more at the vehicle and went to lower the hammer on the 30-30 caliber rifle when it went off.

Emergency crews found the girl with life-threatening injuries when they arrived on the scene. A medical helicopter was requested, but the flight was suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

Instead, EMS drove the 11-year-old to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for everybody involved,” Fletcher said during a press conference Monday.

Fletcher said authorities have no reason to believe this was anything but an accident and do not plan to make any arrests unless something changes.

