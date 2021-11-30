Advertisement

Bradley Cooper says he was held at knifepoint on NYC subway

Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.
Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bradley Cooper opened up about a scary incident when he was held at knifepoint on a New York City subway in 2019.

The actor shared the story with Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Cooper said he was on his way to pick up his then 2-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, from Russian school.

According to People magazine, Cooper said at the time, he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and a hat and didn’t notice the stranger approach him.

At first, he thought they were asking for a selfie. But then Cooper said he saw the blade. He said he knocked the attacker away and ran.

Cooper said he wasn’t injured. He said he was able to take photos of the stranger and show police outside.

He said he then went back into the subway station and picked up his daughter like nothing happened.

It’s unclear if the person was ever caught.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list
Police lights
KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville
Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field

Latest News

These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in woods
catch up quick
Catch up Quick 11/30/2021
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron was in Netherlands days earlier than first thought