East Tennessee man sleeps on the street after apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man chose to sleep on the street after there was a fire at his apartment Saturday evening.

Residents at Northgate Terrace were removed from the apartment complex after an apartment fire triggered the sprinkler system and flooded most of the building.

After visiting family over Thanksgiving, all Anthony Young has are the clothes on his back and his rolling wheelchair.

“I’ve been out all night in the cold. Freezing,” Anthony Young said.

Anthony chose to sleep on the street as he was unable to get back into his apartment.

“I called my brother,” Anthony Young said. “He came and found me and picked me up and brings me here.”

His brother, Raymond, said Anthony didn’t feel comfortable staying at a shelter because of a skin condition.

Even on Monday, a day after Northgate Terrace residents were moved to hotels, he still can’t get into his apartment.

“My wheelchair,” Anthony Young said. “My accessory to move around is not this.”

He also can’t get any of his medication as he only brought enough for his trip.

“You go out and you leave and you come back and you can’t get in,” Raymond Young said.

As of Monday, Anthony and Raymond are together but still have a lot of unanswered questions.

“If you’ve helped people in the building, why not me?” Anthony Young said.

Raymond Young said, “Where’s he going to sleep tonight?”

Raymond Young said he called the Red Cross, but they haven’t answered. Officials with the Red Cross said they’ve received several calls in the past two days and don’t have a record of his call.

WVLT News gave the Red Cross Anthony Young’s contact information.

“Just leave me out on the street. I’m not good with that,” Anthony Young said.

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department don’t have an exact amount of time it’ll take for residents to get back into the building but believe it’ll be three or four more days.

