Fatal Clinton hit-and-run suspect in custody

Friends and family were looking for the driver who hit 39-year-old Jordan Pitts with their car in a fatal hit-and-run.
Cole was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run in Clinton on Nov. 20, according to officials with the Clinton Police Department.

Dannon Ray Cole was taken into custody in Knoxville by the U.S. Marshalls and the CPD.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 20, Pitts was on his way to work at Hardee’s when he was hit and his family said he was stuck under the car for hundreds of feet.

He was booked in the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

