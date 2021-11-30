Advertisement

FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in woods

The Sheriff's Office said that 300 to 400 boxes of missing FedEx packages were thrown into the ravine.
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
By David Sikes and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say they have questioned a FedEx driver after hundreds of packages were recently found in a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama.

Blount County Alabama Sheriff Mark Moon says investigators spoke with security personnel for Tennessee-based FedEx and identified a driver.

The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible. As many as 400 packages were found on private property last Wednesday near the small town of Hayden.

The Sheriff’s Office said that 300 to 400 boxes of missing FedEx packages were thrown into the ravine.

“There’s a river down by this area, and it was down the ravine, down towards the river. None of the packages made it to the river. The packages are, obviously, have not been there longer than one or two days,” Sheriff Mark Moon said.

FedEx said it was cooperating with investigators and that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground. It said it would deliver recovered packages where possible and seek resolution for damaged shipments.

Customers can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com.

