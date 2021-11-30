Advertisement

Here’s a look at 2021’s most popular pet names; COVID-inspired names remain on the rise

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while...
According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35 percent.(Prystai // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sorry Fido! A new crop of pet names is making the rounds this year.

Rover.com released its annual report on 2021′s most popular pet names.

While the usual names like Max, Bella, Oliver and Luna remained favorites for dog and cat owners, choosing pandemic-inspired names was also on the rise.

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35%.

Pet owners were also inspired by working from home technology and content on streaming services.

Rover saw a significant increase in animals named Zoom, Siri and Google.

Grogu from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” was the number one trending dog name in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville
Police lights
KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville
Dannon Cole
Suspect in custody following fatal Clinton hit-and-run
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on infrastructure law in Rosemount, Minn.
Authorities have searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson after allegations of physical and...
Home of Marilyn Manson searched in sex assault investigation
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Booster shots could be key to omicron defense, CDC says