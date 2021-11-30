Knox Co. warehouse fulfills tens of thousands of packages on Cyber Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of Thousands of packages left Red Stag Fulfillment center on what is expected to be it’s busiest day of the year. That is four times an average day at the warehouse where more than 180 companies have bulky items like kitchen tables, kayaks, barbells and more, are stored, packaged and shipped.

“Cyber Monday is the Super Bowl for our clients,” said Dusty Holcomb, the CEO of Red Stag Fulfillment.

This year with supply chain issues, orders from companies came in sooner.

“We began to receive a lot more inventory in the summer months, inventory that we would normally expect to see in the wintertime or in October leading up to peak,” said Tony Runyan, Red Stag’s VP of of Client Relations and Transportation.

If those companies did not get product in earlier, now it’s starting to clog up especially since there’s a labor shortage.

But given that 2020 was so busy, a lot of companies bought more products than normal expecting a large turnout which has lived up, if not exceeded expectation.

“Between last black Friday and this black Friday we saw an increase of 25% of packages, equivalent of more than 20,000 packages in a single day and we’re on track to see a lot more than that today,” explained Runyan.

But the facility committed to saying an item leaves the center the same day the order is placed.

“We work really hard to make sure their orders go out and we meet our service levels for our clients,” said Holcomb.

If you still need to purchase holiday gifts online, do so as soon as possible and also be mindful that there could be delays in getting your order along the way.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.