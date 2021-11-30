Late fall warming trend lasts all week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The forecast for now is all about sunshine and above average temperatures. Sound familiar? The roller coaster ride of ups and downs continues. The next substantial chances of rain are not until next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds from the next teeny tiny system arrive very early morning Wednesday. Sprinkles impact those along the TN/KY border, primarily in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. The impact for most is little-to-none. Still, we could use some rainfall. Many East Tennesseans are 1.5-2″ of rain short for the month of November.

While high clouds stick around for much of the day Wednesday, the warming is undeterred. The southwesterly wind picks up speed later in the afternoon, so our late day high in the 60s comes later than you might otherwise expect.

Thursday and Friday are spectacular days, with temps about ten degrees above average. We have lots of sunshine. These are picture perfect times to hang Christmas light or work on the piles of leaves.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now we’re onto the weekend, and the weather is still pretty nice. That means a few more clouds, noticeably cooler (but not cold!) weather, and only a very slim chance of rain each day.

Monday is what you can term a ‘backwards day.’ A strong cold front brings rain by the morning. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s very early in the morning. We’ll be close to 50 by late morning, and in the 30s by evening. Expect temperatures to plummet through the day, as the cold settles in with the rain. A few mountaintop snowflakes are likely to follow.

The second week of December continues to be cooler with rain on Wednesday. If this tracks farther south, the cold next Wednesday will be even more intense.

