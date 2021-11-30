Advertisement

Loudon Co. Schools to close Friday to give staff COVID-19 booster shots

In order to prepare for the boosters, Loudon County Schools will be closed on Friday Dec. 10.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon Co. Schools is teaming up with the county’s health department to administer COVID-19 booster shots for staff, according to school officials.

In order to prepare for this, Loudon County Schools will be closed on Friday Dec. 10.

“We hope this will continue to help our school system to operate in a safe and healthy manner,” officials said.

