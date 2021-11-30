Loudon Co. Schools to close Friday to give staff COVID-19 booster shots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon Co. Schools is teaming up with the county’s health department to administer COVID-19 booster shots for staff, according to school officials.

In order to prepare for this, Loudon County Schools will be closed on Friday Dec. 10.

“We hope this will continue to help our school system to operate in a safe and healthy manner,” officials said.

