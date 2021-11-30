Advertisement

LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next coach

The move comes just a day after Southern California lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. It is a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to an Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU. The move comes just a day after Southern California lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.

Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly is 113-40.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing

Latest News

Christian Harrison
Vols pick up commitment from 2022 corner Christian Harrison
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
Is Heupel Going To Oklahoma?
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn