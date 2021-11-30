More mild today, with more warmth ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warm-up starts today! Well, we’re at least back normal, then warmer afternoons ahead. We’ll see some extra clouds and feel more wind at times, before a cold front’s rain returns to our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy frost. Warmer air is flowing just to our west, so the Plateau is running warmer, but the breeze makes it feel colder. The Valley and east is still at freezing and just below to start the day.

It’s a mostly sunny day, and a nice climb in temperatures back to seasonable. Knoxville tops out around 58 degrees, with a Southwesterly breeze up to 10 mph and occasionally gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight comes with increasing clouds, and a stray shower is possible. We’ll start Wednesday at a seasonable low of 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds continue to increase now for Wednesday, as a system just to our north dips enough to give our area a mostly cloudy view. This could also create a spotty shower, but the dry air here limits most of the showers. It will still be a little warmer, topping out around 62 degrees, with gust around 20 mph at times.

Thursday cranks up to 66 degrees, with a mostly sunny view, and the warm breeze continues. Friday is also in the upper 60s, with a few more clouds at times.

We’re still looking at spotty showers this weekend, but more clouds on Saturday and a mild high of 61 degrees. We’ll take a small dip to the 50s on Sunday, but more sunshine before a cold front approaches.

As of now, scattered showers move in Sunday night through Monday. We’re monitoring the exact timing, as this could result in a drop in temperatures on Monday.

