Non-profits get funding boost from United Way of Greater Knoxville’s “The Big Give”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the Tuesday following Thanksgiving known as “Giving Tuesday,” The United Way of Greater Knoxville holds a 24-hour online giving campaign. First Horizon Bank helps coordinate with the team to make sure 100 percent of donations go to the non-profits themselves.

The campaign includes incentives, matches and challenges to encourage donations for 116 non-profits that serve East Tennessee.

Donations can be matched by local companies and donors, stretching donations.

It’s #GivingTuesday and @unitedwayknox has #TheBigGive - a 24-hour online giving campaign to raise money and awareness for more than 80 non-profits like Random Acts of Flowers. You can donate to the non-profit of your choice using this link https://t.co/D625ipphrr @wvlt pic.twitter.com/vsHKv05OMG — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) November 30, 2021

President of The United Way of Greater Knoxville Matt Ryerson said, “the bonus money, the match money, gives a bigger return of investment in your donation, which is always an exciting element, but it really is a reflection on the season. We go into Thanksgiving, some many of us get to sit at the dinner table with friends and family and give thanks and appreciation for the opportunities and the life that we have, fully-knowing there are other people in our community that this season is tough, it’s difficult, and they need the support of the community around them. This is a great way, not only a way to give thanks for our situation, but to give back to those who are not as fortunate as we are.”

You can donate to non-profits here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.