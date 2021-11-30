Oak Ridge woman stops Alcoa Highway traffic after running out of gas, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was charged with reckless endangerment after attempting to stop traffic on Alcoa Highway Sunday because she was out of gas, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Officers responded to the highway on calls of a woman jumping in front of traffic, the report reads. Upon arrival, officers noticed cones blocking traffic. Kourtnee Hayes, 31, allegedly placed a series of plastic barrels across the northbound lanes of the highway, causing cars to have to suddenly stop.

Hayes was charged and told officers that she was stopping traffic because she needed help after running out of gas.

