Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a missing woman, according to a post from the office.
Kayla Slaven
Kayla Slaven(SCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kayla Slaven is not in any trouble with law enforcement, the post said, deputies are just checking in on her.

“We just need to make sure that she is okay and safe,” the announcement said.

Those with information on Slaven are asked to call 423-663-2245.

Have you seen Kayla ? If you know the whereabouts of Kayla Slaven please notify the Scott County Sheriff's Office at...

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

