Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a missing woman, according to a post from the office.

Kayla Slaven is not in any trouble with law enforcement, the post said, deputies are just checking in on her.

“We just need to make sure that she is okay and safe,” the announcement said.

Those with information on Slaven are asked to call 423-663-2245.

