Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl through vape pen, police say
Officials said Narcan had to be administered after three staff members at Sequoyah High School were exposed to a student’s vape pen containing fentanyl.
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a Sequoyah High School student’s vape pen Tuesday, MCSO spokesperson Rick Lavoie told WVLT News.
The Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office worked alongside Sheriff Tommy Jones and his department in removing fentanyl residue from Sequoyah High School in Monroe County, according to a Facebook post.
The student who brought the vape pen is in custody.
The MCSO and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.