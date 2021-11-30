Advertisement

Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl through vape pen, police say

Officials said Narcan had to be administered after three staff members at Sequoyah High School were exposed to a student’s vape pen containing fentanyl.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a Sequoyah High School student’s vape pen Tuesday, MCSO spokesperson Rick Lavoie told WVLT News.

The Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office worked alongside Sheriff Tommy Jones and his department in removing fentanyl residue from Sequoyah High School in Monroe County, according to a Facebook post.

The job of a Drug & Violent Crime Task Force agent isn’t always about making arrests. Today the Tenth Judicial District...

Posted by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The student who brought the vape pen is in custody.

The MCSO and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

