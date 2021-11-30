Advertisement

TBI looking for armed and dangerous East Tennessee Most Wanted suspect

TBI officials are looking for a suspect out of Carter County.
Elijah Adam Taylor
Elijah Adam Taylor(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a suspect from the Most Wanted list out of Carter County.

According to a Tweet from the bureau, Elijah Taylor is wanted by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Officials also said that Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on Taylor are asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or tipstotbi@tn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville
Police lights
KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville
Dannon Cole
Suspect in custody following fatal Clinton hit-and-run
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field

Latest News

Three were injured in an East Knoxville shooting Monday evening, a report from the Knoxville...
Three injured while driving in East Knoxville shooting
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Kayla Slaven
Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman