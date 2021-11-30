TBI looking for armed and dangerous East Tennessee Most Wanted suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a suspect from the Most Wanted list out of Carter County.

According to a Tweet from the bureau, Elijah Taylor is wanted by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Officials also said that Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on Taylor are asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or tipstotbi@tn.gov.

