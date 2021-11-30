Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke to Tennessee Department of Health officials on how they are preparing to address the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in the state.

Department officials provided a statement on the variant, saying that TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey had been briefed by federal officials on the variant and encouraging Tennesseans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

We are monitoring the situation closely. Dr. Piercey has been briefed by both the CDC and White House within the last 48 hours. There are no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Tennessee. There is routine variant surveillance via sample sequencing of COVID-positive tests but it is worth noting not all COVID-positive tests are sequenced. As always, the most effective tool against any variant, including the Omicron variant, is the vaccine. There is no indication at this time that this variant has any more virulence or vaccine resistance than the Delta variant. Tennesseans can find more information on getting their first dose or their booster by visiting www.covid19.tn.gov. The CDC recently revised guidance on booster doses. Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.

Officials said there are no documented cases of the new variant in Tennessee, pointing out that there are no signs that the Omicron variant is any more contagious than the Delta variant.

Food and Drug Administration officials also released a statement on the Omicron variant, saying they are preparing to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 mutations. They also recommended people get vaccinated.

TDOH officials also said the FDA advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to discuss the Merck antiviral drug treatment, to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.