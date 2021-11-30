Advertisement

Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant

The good news: there is no indication that the Omicron variant is more contagious or vaccine-resistant than the Delta variant.
Omicron Variant
Omicron Variant(Associated Press)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke to Tennessee Department of Health officials on how they are preparing to address the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in the state.

Department officials provided a statement on the variant, saying that TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey had been briefed by federal officials on the variant and encouraging Tennesseans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said there are no documented cases of the new variant in Tennessee, pointing out that there are no signs that the Omicron variant is any more contagious than the Delta variant.

Food and Drug Administration officials also released a statement on the Omicron variant, saying they are preparing to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 mutations. They also recommended people get vaccinated.

TDOH officials also said the FDA advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to discuss the Merck antiviral drug treatment, to COVID-19.

