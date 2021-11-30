Three injured while driving in East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three were injured in an East Knoxville shooting Monday evening, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

Officers responded to a call from the victims just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, who were driving and said they had been shot. The victims reportedly pulled over and met officers on the 5400 block of E. Sunset Road and were then transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Joy Road, and have canvassed the area of Joy Road and McDonald Road, the report says.

Those with information are asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

