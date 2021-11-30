UT Soccer Coaches Named Southeast Region Staff of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee coaching staff was named the Women’s Southeast Region Staff of the Year for Division I Institutions as announced by United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday.

As a regional staff of the year, head coach Brian Pensky and assistant coaches Joe Kirt, Jonathan Morgan, and Hemant Sharma will be included on the National Staff of the Year ballot to be voted on by coaches across the country.

The recognition comes on the heels of a history-making 2021 campaign that saw UT amass a record of 20-3-0. The Vols, who were picked to finish fifth in the SEC preseason poll as voted on by the league’s coaches, claimed an SEC East Division title during the regular season and won the SEC Tournament Championship with a decisive 3-0 victory over #5 Arkansas.

UT started the season with seven straight shutouts, setting a new single-season shutout record of 633:53, and recorded 20 wins for the first time in program history while advancing to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

