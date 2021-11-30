Advertisement

UT Soccer Coaches Named Southeast Region Staff of the Year

Award comes on the heels of Tennessee winning a school record 20 games this season
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee coaching staff was named the Women’s Southeast Region Staff of the Year for Division I Institutions as announced by United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. 

As a regional staff of the year, head coach Brian Pensky and assistant coaches Joe KirtJonathan Morgan, and Hemant Sharma will be included on the National Staff of the Year ballot to be voted on by coaches across the country. 

The recognition comes on the heels of a history-making 2021 campaign that saw UT amass a record of 20-3-0. The Vols, who were picked to finish fifth in the SEC preseason poll as voted on by the league’s coaches, claimed an SEC East Division title during the regular season and won the SEC Tournament Championship with a decisive 3-0 victory over #5 Arkansas.

UT started the season with seven straight shutouts, setting a new single-season shutout record of 633:53, and recorded 20 wins for the first time in program history while advancing to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville
Police lights
KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville
Dannon Cole
Suspect in custody following fatal Clinton hit-and-run
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 16, 2013 - The Battle 3 Atlantis logo during the game between The...
Vols, Lady Vols Both Taking Part in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
Jordan Horston
UT’s Jordan Horston Named SEC Player Of The Week
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Tennessee surpasses 17,000 deaths
Three were injured in an East Knoxville shooting Monday evening, a report from the Knoxville...
Three injured while driving in East Knoxville shooting