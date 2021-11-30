Advertisement

UT’s Jordan Horston Named SEC Player Of The Week

The junior averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State
Jordan Horston
Jordan Horston(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee guard Jordan Horston has been named the SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. 

Horston continued her stellar play in 2021-22, earning Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament honors at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, as No. 11/10 Tennessee collected wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State at the event and improved to 6-0 on the season. 

The Columbus, Ohio, native has paced UT in scoring in all five of her games played this year, assuming a leadership role after starters Rae Burrell and Marta Suárez were sidelined by injuries. She has registered three double-doubles thus far and is two rebounds shy of having one in all five games.

On Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, Horston nearly missed her first career triple-double and UT’s second in less than a week when she led Tennessee to an 80-55 win over Oklahoma State with 17 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and an impressive +35 plus/minus. She was seven of 11 from the field and three of four from the free-throw line, as the Lady Vols posted their first wire-to-wire win and biggest scoring margin of the season. Her defense also helped UT limit OSU to 30.9 shooting from the field, including a dismal 2-of-21 effort beyond the arc.

On Friday, Horston carded season double-double number three, firing in 14 points, pulling down 11 rebounds and adding a pair of assists and a blocked shot. She had the second-best plus/minus on the team at +19.Horston ranks No. 4 in the NCAA in defensive rebounds per game (9.2) and No. 15 in rebounds per game (11.0). She leads the Lady Vols in scoring with averages of 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest heading into Wednesday night’s home match-up with Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m. ET (SECN+).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville
Police lights
KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville
Dannon Cole
Suspect in custody following fatal Clinton hit-and-run
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 16, 2013 - The Battle 3 Atlantis logo during the game between The...
Vols, Lady Vols Both Taking Part in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
UT Soccer Coaches Named Southeast Region Staff of the Year
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Tennessee surpasses 17,000 deaths
Three were injured in an East Knoxville shooting Monday evening, a report from the Knoxville...
Three injured while driving in East Knoxville shooting