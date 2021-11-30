UT’s Jordan Horston Named SEC Player Of The Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee guard Jordan Horston has been named the SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Horston continued her stellar play in 2021-22, earning Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament honors at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, as No. 11/10 Tennessee collected wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State at the event and improved to 6-0 on the season.

The Columbus, Ohio, native has paced UT in scoring in all five of her games played this year, assuming a leadership role after starters Rae Burrell and Marta Suárez were sidelined by injuries. She has registered three double-doubles thus far and is two rebounds shy of having one in all five games.

On Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, Horston nearly missed her first career triple-double and UT’s second in less than a week when she led Tennessee to an 80-55 win over Oklahoma State with 17 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and an impressive +35 plus/minus. She was seven of 11 from the field and three of four from the free-throw line, as the Lady Vols posted their first wire-to-wire win and biggest scoring margin of the season. Her defense also helped UT limit OSU to 30.9 shooting from the field, including a dismal 2-of-21 effort beyond the arc.

On Friday, Horston carded season double-double number three, firing in 14 points, pulling down 11 rebounds and adding a pair of assists and a blocked shot. She had the second-best plus/minus on the team at +19.Horston ranks No. 4 in the NCAA in defensive rebounds per game (9.2) and No. 15 in rebounds per game (11.0). She leads the Lady Vols in scoring with averages of 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest heading into Wednesday night’s home match-up with Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m. ET (SECN+).

