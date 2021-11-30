Vols, Lady Vols Both Taking Part in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball fans will have a unique opportunity to spend a week in The Bahamas while cheering on both the Vols and Lady Vols at the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis next November.

The 2022 men’s and women’s tournament fields were announced Tuesday. The Lady Vols highlight an eight-team women’s bracket that will be contested Nov. 19-21, followed immediately by the eight-team men’s event featuring the Vols Nov. 23-25. The 2022 women’s field also features Louisville, South Dakota State, Rutgers, UCLA, Marquette, Texas and Gonzaga.

Joining the Vols in the 2022 men’s field are Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, NC State, Southern Cal and Wisconsin. Since its inception in 2011, Battle 4 Atlantis has built a reputation for attracting powerhouse teams to The Bahamas for an unforgettable experience that includes high-level competition set to the backdrop of a lush, expansive resort.

This will mark the Lady Vols’ first appearance at the Battle 4 Atlantis, but it will be their third trip to The Bahamas, having twice participated in the Junkanoo Jam Tournament. In 2013-14, the Tennessee women went 2-0 and won the Lucaya Division at the event in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island. In 2018-19, the Lady Vols traveled to Resorts World on the island of Bimini and won both games there to capture the Junkanoo Division crown. A visit to Atlantis on Paradise Island will mark the program’s third different isle in the country. The Tennessee men have made two previous appearances at the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2013 and 2017. The Big Orange are 4-2 at the event and logged a third-place finish in their most recent trip to Paradise Island.

The Vols' 78-75 overtime win against 18th-ranked Purdue to open the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis signaled the arrival of a Tennessee squad that went on to win the SEC Championship. Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

