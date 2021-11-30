Advertisement

Vols pick up commitment from 2022 corner Christian Harrison

The Georgia native is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison.
Christian Harrison
Christian Harrison(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee earned its 15th commitment in this year’s signing class Monday afternoon when three-star cornerback Christian Harrison chose the Vols over Florida and Nebraska.

Harrison is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison. The 6′1″, 180 pound defender was committed to Liberty earlier this fall.

Harrison is Tennessee’s fifth defensive commitment in the 2022 class and broke down his decision to head to Knoxville with Volquest’s Austin Price.

Although the fifth defensive commit of the class, Harrison is the first defensive back in the 2022 crop. With the departures of Alontae Taylor and Kenneth George, the College Park native could compete for early playing time next fall.

