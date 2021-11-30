Advertisement

WVLT honored with four Midsouth Emmy nominations

WVLT News was honored with a nomination in the highly coveted category of News Excellence, reserved for newsrooms that demonstrate an overall commitment to excellence.
WVLT honored with four regional Emmy Award nominations
WVLT honored with four regional Emmy Award nominations
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News was honored with four Midsouth Emmy nominations, including a nomination in the highly coveted category of News Excellence. Former Assistant News Director Nash Armstrong is named on the entry and receives the honor posthumously. He passed away following a car accident in April.

WVLT’s morning team also received a nomination in the morning news category.

Anchor Brittany Tarwater and Chief Photojournalist Keith Smith are nominated in the Informational/Instructional category for their efforts to safeguard children from the dangers of drowning.

Brittany is also honored with a nomination in the Writer Long Form Content category for the same piece.

The 36th Nashville/Midsouth Emmy nominations were announced on Monday night for work produced July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

“Congratulations to all of you. Much deserved,” said WVLT News Director Matt Kummer. “I’m so proud to work with and lead this team.”

Winners will be announced toward the end of Feb. 2022.

The nominees from WVLT News are as follows:

News Excellence

WVLT News: Making A Difference; Marybeth Jacoby and Nash Armstrong

Morning Newscast

Casey Wheeless, Harry Sullivan, Heather Haley, Greg Baldwin, Maddie Thompson, Will Dowling

Informational/Instructional

Prevent the Tragedy: Drowning Dangers; Brittany Tarwater and Keith Smith

Writer Long Form Content

Brittany Tarwater: Preventing The Tragedy

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

