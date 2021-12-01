11 Lady Vols hope to stay undefeated against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The #11 Lady Vols Basketball team is hoping to stay undefeated as they take on Tennessee Tech at home.

The Lady Vols are 6-0 this season so far.

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston was named the SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Tip off begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. You can watch the game on SEC Network Plus.

