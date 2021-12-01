#11 Lady Vols hope to stay undefeated against Tennessee Tech
The Lady Vols are 6-0 this season so far.
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The #11 Lady Vols Basketball team is hoping to stay undefeated as they take on Tennessee Tech at home.
Tennessee guard Jordan Horston was named the SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Tip off begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. You can watch the game on SEC Network Plus.
