Authorities release details of Sequoyah High School fentanyl exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke with School Resource Officer Captain Rusty Vineyard for further clarification on a fentanyl exposure incident that occurred at Sequoyah High School Tuesday.

According to previous reports from law enforcement officials and school representatives, three staff members were exposed to fentanyl and had to be administered with Narcan.

Vineyard told WVLT News around 11:40 a.m. a SRO at the school called Vineyard, saying he had tested positive for fentanyl exposure. That officer and another SRO then went to the SRO office where the school’s nurse administered Narcan. Vineyard was not able to confirm who administered the Narcan to the nurse, but did tell WVLT News that teachers and administrators are trained to use the drug.

Officials previously said that the fentanyl stemmed from a student’s vape pen, though Vineyard later told WVLT News that the drug was not found in the pen’s cartridge. This could mean that the fentanyl was not liquid-based, he said. The student was charged and taken to a juvenile detention center, however Vineyard was not able to confirm what the charges were.

Drugs have been an issue at the school for decades, Vineyard said. Because of this, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducts regular K9 searches.

The staff members exposed to the drug were briefly taken to the hospital, and are now at home resting, Vineyard said.

