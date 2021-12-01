Advertisement

Butler Named To SEC Community Service Team

Award given to an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts
Tennessee Defensive Lineman
Tennessee Defensive Lineman
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday morning that Tennessee senior defensive lineman Matthew Butler has been named to the 2021 SEC Football Community Service Team. 

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts. A nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy and William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, Butler is a team leader on and off the field for the Tennessee football program.

He has volunteered his time with numerous organizations and fundraising events over the course of his college career, including the Emerald Youth Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Clinic, Race Against Racism, Read to Lead and the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Butler was also a member of the VOLeaders Academy 4.0 cohort that visited Rwanda for a cultural immersion and service trip in the summer of 2019. 

The Raleigh, North Carolina, native elected to return for his “super” senior season in 2021 and has been a consistent presence for the Vols throughout the year. He leads the Tennessee defensive line with 43 total tackles and ranks second on the team with 5.0 sacks and six quarterback hurries. 

Regarded as one of the SEC’s top scholar-athletes, Butler completed his undergraduate degree in December 2020 and is currently pursuing a master’s in political science. He is a recipient of the 2021 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team honoree.

