City of Knoxville to no longer require masks inside facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon updated her executive order on COVID-19 Wednesday following an injunction on President Biden’s mandate order.

Biden’s order, which required City of Knoxville officials to mandate masks inside city buildings, was recently challenged by a federal judge out of Kentucky. The judge placed a hold on the order, meaning that now Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 law takes precedent.

Unlike Biden’s order, Gov. Lee’s law bans mandates statewide, including mask mandates.

Mayor Kincannon released a statement on the policy change, which can be read below:

Monday, in conjunction with state law, Mayor Indya Kincannon updated her Executive Order on COVID-19. While no longer required in City of Knoxville facilities, masks are still strongly encouraged especially for unvaccinated people and for everyone who may be in close quarters. “Getting vaccinated is still the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and now boosters are approved for all adults,” Mayor Kincannon said. “If we all do our part we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid a spike in cases as we enter the holiday season.”

Biden’s order has faced backlash from Tennessee lawmakers and leaders, but several health and business experts have supported the move. Health experts across the country have also almost universally supported COVID-19 vaccines as well, which have proven to be safe and effective at stopping serious cases of COVID-19, including those from new strains of the virus.

