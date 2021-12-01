Advertisement

City of Knoxville to no longer require masks inside facilities

Masks will no longer be required inside city buildings, but they are encouraged.
(WMBF News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon updated her executive order on COVID-19 Wednesday following an injunction on President Biden’s mandate order.

Biden’s order, which required City of Knoxville officials to mandate masks inside city buildings, was recently challenged by a federal judge out of Kentucky. The judge placed a hold on the order, meaning that now Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 law takes precedent.

Unlike Biden’s order, Gov. Lee’s law bans mandates statewide, including mask mandates.

Mayor Kincannon released a statement on the policy change, which can be read below:

Biden’s order has faced backlash from Tennessee lawmakers and leaders, but several health and business experts have supported the move. Health experts across the country have also almost universally supported COVID-19 vaccines as well, which have proven to be safe and effective at stopping serious cases of COVID-19, including those from new strains of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Elijah Adam Taylor
TBI arrests most-wanted suspect out of Carter county
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Drug-sniffing dogs to be used to curb Sequoyah High School “drug issues”
Source: AP
Oak Ridge woman stops Alcoa Highway traffic after running out of gas, report says
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Dive teams deployed in search for missing Tennessee girl, Summer Wells

Latest News

Remains found behind Knoxville liquor store
Witness: Human remains found behind East Knoxville liquor store
Tennessee Defensive Lineman
Butler Named To SEC Community Service Team
ASAP of Anderson's Youth Ambassador Coalition plans events and messaging to encourage healthy...
Teens encourage others to choose a drug-free lifestyle in Anderson County
ASAP YOUTH AMBASSADORS
ASAP YOUTH AMBASSADORS