City of Knoxville to no longer require masks inside facilities
Masks will no longer be required inside city buildings, but they are encouraged.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon updated her executive order on COVID-19 Wednesday following an injunction on President Biden’s mandate order.
Biden’s order, which required City of Knoxville officials to mandate masks inside city buildings, was recently challenged by a federal judge out of Kentucky. The judge placed a hold on the order, meaning that now Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 law takes precedent.
Unlike Biden’s order, Gov. Lee’s law bans mandates statewide, including mask mandates.
Mayor Kincannon released a statement on the policy change, which can be read below:
Biden’s order has faced backlash from Tennessee lawmakers and leaders, but several health and business experts have supported the move. Health experts across the country have also almost universally supported COVID-19 vaccines as well, which have proven to be safe and effective at stopping serious cases of COVID-19, including those from new strains of the virus.
