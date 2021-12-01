Covenant Health pauses vaccine requirements for staff following injunction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health officials announced Wednesday it has paused its vaccine requirements for employees following a Kentucky federal judge’s challenge to President Biden’s mandate order.

Because of the injunction, Covenant Health now must follow a new law passed by Gov. Bill Lee which bans most COVID-19 mandates, including vaccine mandates.

Covenant first announced the requirement in the beginning of November. A representative with Covenant Health released a joint statement with the other hospital systems on the decision. The hospitals are participating in the Medicare program, which required them to ensure employees were vaccinated, the original statement said. The hospital gave employees had until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated following President Biden’s mandate.

Wednesday, however, Covenant released a statement pausing its efforts.

“A preliminary injunction has now paused CMS enforcement of the vaccine mandate. In conjunction with this development, Covenant Health also will pause our requirement for employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.” stated a representative from Covenant.

Covenant said its employee and medical staff’s compliance with the previous mandate is currently 90 percent.

Officials recommended all staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine even though it is not required.

“We continue to strongly urge all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and are currently offering vaccinations to employees who have not yet received them.”

