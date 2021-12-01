Advertisement

Covenant Health pauses vaccine requirements for staff following injunction

Covenant said its employee and medical staff’s compliance with the previous mandate is currently 90 percent.
The interior of a hospital.
The interior of a hospital.(CNN)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health officials announced Wednesday it has paused its vaccine requirements for employees following a Kentucky federal judge’s challenge to President Biden’s mandate order.

Because of the injunction, Covenant Health now must follow a new law passed by Gov. Bill Lee which bans most COVID-19 mandates, including vaccine mandates.

Covenant first announced the requirement in the beginning of November. A representative with Covenant Health released a joint statement with the other hospital systems on the decision. The hospitals are participating in the Medicare program, which required them to ensure employees were vaccinated, the original statement said. The hospital gave employees had until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated following President Biden’s mandate.

Wednesday, however, Covenant released a statement pausing its efforts.

“A preliminary injunction has now paused CMS enforcement of the vaccine mandate. In conjunction with this development, Covenant Health also will pause our requirement for employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.” stated a representative from Covenant.

Covenant said its employee and medical staff’s compliance with the previous mandate is currently 90 percent.

Officials recommended all staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine even though it is not required.

“We continue to strongly urge all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and are currently offering vaccinations to employees who have not yet received them.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Elijah Adam Taylor
TBI arrests most-wanted suspect out of Carter county
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Drug-sniffing dogs to be used to curb Sequoyah High School “drug issues”
Source: AP
Oak Ridge woman stops Alcoa Highway traffic after running out of gas, report says
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Dive teams deployed in search for missing Tennessee girl, Summer Wells

Latest News

Lady Vol basketball
#11 Lady Vols hope to stay undefeated against Tennessee Tech
ASAP of Anderson's Youth Ambassador Coalition plans events and messaging to encourage healthy...
Teens encourage others to choose a drug-free lifestyle in Anderson County
Find Your Fun
Many Christmas parades for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Dive teams deployed in search for missing Tennessee girl, Summer Wells