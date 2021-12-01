Heating up to start December

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures keep climbing the next few days, but some look better than others. A cold front is on track to drop temperatures to start next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are clipping our area today from a system bringing showers to Kentucky, so a spotty shower is possible. We’re mainly looking at a couple of showers this morning at the Tennessee, Kentucky line and then spotty evening to early night showers. That’s because dry air makes it hard for rain to reach the ground in most of our area.

This morning comes with increasing clouds, and isolated rain in Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky. With temperatures in the low to mid 30s, a stray wintry mix to snow shower is possible for this northern part of our area.

Clouds layer up at times, giving us a mostly cloudy view. We’re still a little warmer today, with a high of 62 degrees. It’s also breeze, with a southwesterly wind up to 10 mph and gusts of 15 to 20 mph at times.

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, but we’ll see some cloud breaks by the morning with a low around 47 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are the warmest and looking good! Thursday is mostly sunny, with a high of 66 degrees, and gusty winds at times. Friday could actually hit 70 degrees, with just a few passing clouds.

Saturday and Sunday come with a few clouds in and out, with more low 60s.

Monday’s temperatures are upside down, as a col front moves in. The official high for the day will be upper 50s overnight, but you’ll feel temperatures closer to 50 degrees by the morning, as rain showers move through overnight to the early morning. Rain becomes spotty into Monday, with spotty mountain snow, and temperatures drop to the low 40s by the afternoon. They’ll keep cooling to a low of 30 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’re tracking another round of rain to move in by the middle of the week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.