Witness: Human remains found behind East Knoxville liquor store

Police found human remains in East Knoxville, a witness tells WVLT News.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found behind D’s Liquor store in East Knoxville, manager Dee Patel told WVLT News.

According to Patel, police arrived on scene and remained there for at least five hours excavating the remains. Patel said police told him the remains were found in a hole with concrete poured over them.

WVLT News has reached out to law enforcement officials for comment, but has not heard back as of yet.

This is a developing story.

