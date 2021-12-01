Advertisement

KCSO: One dead in North Knox County shooting

Officers said that one victim was discovered with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced deceased by AMR.
By David Sikes
Dec. 1, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Jones Road in North Knox County Wednesday morning, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler

Major Crimes Detectives and Forensics responded to the scene of the shooting, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages at this time. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

