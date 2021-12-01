Advertisement

Lebanon K-9 recovers backpack with two handguns

K-9 Eik also found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a sizable amount of cash.
Lebanon Police Department K-9 Eik assisted in the search.
Lebanon Police Department K-9 Eik assisted in the search.(Lebanon Police Department)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lebanon Police Department K-9 Eik was called in to assist following a vehicle pursuit with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The car went through a yard which caused the chase to proceed on foot, according to officials with the Lebanon Police Department.

“Through their investigation it was suspected that one of the occupants may have thrown out a weapon,” officials said. “LPD K-9 Eik conducted a search of the area and located a backpack containing 2 handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Nashville and one with a 30 round magazine.”

He also found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a sizable amount of cash.

