Many Christmas parades for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is Christmas parade weekend! Here is a list of just some of the parades going on this weekend along with some other fun holiday events.

Thursday, December 2nd:

Lenior City will host its parade downtown starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘Melodies of Christmas.’ Morristown will also have its parade starting at 7 p.m. through downtown. The theme this year is ‘Have Yourself a Musical Little Christmas.’

Friday, December 3rd:

On Friday you can see some of your favorite WVLT people walk down Gay Street in WIVK’s Christmas Parade starting at 7 p.m.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will lead off the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlingburg starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday, December 4th:

The city of Sevierville will have its annual Christmas parade starting at 10 a.m. downtown. Downtown Clinton will have their parade on Saturday as well at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘Dreaming of a White Christmas.’

Starting Saturday, the Appalachian Ballet Company is performing the Nutcracker. This is the company’s 50th season. They will be performing at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium this weekend and at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville next weekend.

Sunday, December 5th:

Then on Sunday, Townsend will have a parade starting at 2:30 p.m.

