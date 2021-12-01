Advertisement

One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt

(Gray News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a high school basketball game in Humboldt left one person dead Tuesday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials say another person was critically injured and airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

According to Humboldt City Schools, the gunfire was the result of an altercation between two adults, and no students were injured. The school district says Humboldt police are working to apprehend the suspect.

Classes and all before and after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday.

Humboldt was playing Northside High School when the shooting happened. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Elijah Adam Taylor
TBI arrests most-wanted suspect out of Carter county
Source: AP
Oak Ridge woman stops Alcoa Highway traffic after running out of gas, report says
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl through vape pen, police say
Drug dog searches to “curb drug issues” at Sequoyah High School
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek

Latest News

Elijah Adam Taylor
TBI arrests most-wanted suspect out of Carter county
Knox County Sheriff's Office
KCSO: One dead in North Knox County shooting
Regulators to review Oak Ridge test nuclear reactor plan
Mostly nice weather for now.
Heating up to start December
Gusty winds a times
Your Forecast: Heating up to start December