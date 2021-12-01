Random drug dog searches to “curb drug issues” at Sequoyah High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old Sequoyah High School student’s vape pen Tuesday, MCSO spokesperson Rick Lavoie told WVLT News.

The Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office worked alongside Sheriff Tommy Jones and his department in removing fentanyl residue from Sequoyah High School in Monroe County, according to a Facebook post.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

The student who brought the vape pen is in custody, officials said.

The MCSO and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, Lavoie said.

“The two officers and the nurse was given Narcan and transported to the hospital. All are stable.” according to Chief Deputy of Monroe County Chris White.

One parent told WVLT News “The school is not telling any of the parents what exactly is going on, only said that the kids are safe in the classroom it’s just not safe for them to go into the hallways.”

Another parent said that students were kept inside their classrooms as the situation was being cleaned up.

Parents were allowed to pick up their kids at any point of the day, according to Monroe County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kristi Windsor. Random drug dog searches will now be implemented to help curb the drug problem at the school.

“Moving forward, we will work hard to take steps to curb any drug issues in our schools, including the use of random drug dog searches both inside our schools and all around our school grounds,” Windsor said. “We are already working with local law enforcement to move ahead with that plan, and parents and students should expect to see those drug dogs at our schools on a frequent basis in the coming weeks and months.”

Windsor also plans to have staff trained on the signs and symptoms of drug use and how to respond to those issues.

“As always, we will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all of our students and employees on a daily basis, and we appreciate the cooperation of our parents and community members in educating our children on the dangers of drug use and experimentation,” said Windsor.

The school will be closed Wednesday Dec. 1 and Thursday Dec. 2, for the school to be checked and cleared for re-entry. During the closure school officials said teachers and staff will receive the training mentioned above.

All other Monroe Co. schools will remain in session.

