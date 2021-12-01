Teen attacked by bear thanks her rescuers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 16-year-old Timnah Roberts and her family traveled to East Tennessee to thank members of the Tennessee National Guard who rescued her from a campsite in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

On June 18th, Timnah and her family were staying at a campground in Cosby when a bear attacked her while she was sleeping in a hammock. The Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew were called to an emergency evacuation mission to rescue the camper.

Timnah’s father Brent said they yelled and scared away the bear. It took the family a while to get cell service, before they could get out a call for help.

“Once we were able to get word someone was coming, it was a big relief,” said Brent.

Guardsman Captain Phillip Webster, Chief Warrant Office Andy Redley, and Sergeant First Class Tracy Banta were able to get from the National Guard base to the family in 10 minutes.

“It’s kind of a scoop and grab, we take them to the hospital and we never get to see them again,” said Banta.

Banta said it meant a lot to see Timnah and her family doing well. She gave the guardsman handcrafted ornaments she made and a thank you letter from her grandmother.

