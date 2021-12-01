Warm and sunny end to the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into the end of the week. Enjoy it because a cold front arrives early next week knocking those temperatures back down!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, but we’ll see some cloud breaks by the morning with a low around 47 degrees. Winds are a little bit breezy as well with gusts up to 15 mph.

Winds pick up a little more Thursday with gusts 20-25 mph at times. We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow with highs near 68 degrees!

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is the warmest and could actually hit 70 degrees, with just a few passing clouds.

Saturday and Sunday come with a few clouds in and out, with more low 60s.

Monday’s temperatures are upside down, as a cold front moves in. The official high for the day will be in the upper 50s overnight, but you’ll feel temperatures closer to 50 degrees by the morning, as rain showers move through overnight to the early morning. Rain becomes spotty into Monday, with spotty mountain snow, and temperatures drop to the low 40s by the afternoon. They’ll keep cooling to a low of 30 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’re tracking another round of rain to move in by the middle of the week.

Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

