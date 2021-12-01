Advertisement

WVLT Senior Pet: Red Skelton

Red Skelton is a beagle mix and around 10-11 years old.
(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s December Senior Pet of the Month is Red Skelton.

The beagle mix comes from The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

The Humane Society says, “Our Red Skelton is sure to bring you out of unhappy situations! He is sweet, affectionate, and still playful! He loves pets, squeaky toys, and smelling EVERYTHING, as any good beagle does.”

According to the Humane Society, his former family could no longer care for him, which is why he is in the shelter now.

You can contact the Humane Society here if you are interested in adopting Red Skelton.

