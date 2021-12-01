Zoo Knoxville opens light displays for holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second year in a row, Zoo Knoxville rolled out their displays of Christmas lights and animal lanterns.

“We now have double the lantern installations set up we have more than 40 now on zoo grounds and you can run the whole length of the zoo,” Tina Rolen with the zoo said. The year prior, there were fewer lanterns in the midst of COVID.

“I am so excited. From a scale of one to ten I would say a ten,” kids in attendance said.

During the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there are holiday drinks, desserts, and food available.

The lanterns come in the form of everything from dragons to common zoo animals like bears and lions. The 40 lanterns that are currently standing in the zoo, come from overseas across the Pacific Ocean and come in shipping containers.

Rolen said it takes about a week in total to set all of them up.

You can see the lights anytime until Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.