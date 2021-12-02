Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber alert system, has been issued for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cataleya has brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs 20 pounds.

Authorities say she was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom.

Buttrom is a 25-year-old Black male. He is 6 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

They are believed to be traveling in a blue Toyota RAV 4 with Georgia plate CRF9791.

If you have any information of their whereabouts, please call Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-387-5195.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Elijah Adam Taylor
TBI arrests most-wanted suspect out of Carter county
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Drug-sniffing dogs to be used to curb Sequoyah High School “drug issues”
Source: AP
Oak Ridge woman stops Alcoa Highway traffic after running out of gas, report says
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Dive teams deployed in search for missing Tennessee girl, Summer Wells

Latest News

Dolly Parton named one of 2021′s people of the year in PEOPLE magazine
Dolly Parton named one of 2021′s people of the year in PEOPLE magazine
The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for one night only.
‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Authorities provide an update on the Michigan high school shooting.
Michigan high school shooter charged