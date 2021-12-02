Advertisement

Black Friday fire takes Monroe County pastors home with family pets inside

Les Simmons was asleep when a fire broke out in his living room.
A Monroe County Pastor lost his home in a fire after Thanksgiving.
A Monroe County Pastor lost his home in a fire after Thanksgiving.
By William Puckett
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Black Friday Les Simmons was jolted awake when he saw an orange glow at 5 a.m.

”I never want to experience anything like this again,” said Les Simmons standing near what remains of what was once his home.

Simmons’ wife was house-sitting for a friend when he watched his living room, and kitchen burn to the ground with his family pets inside.

”This was our family, this was our dogs, this was our pets,” said Simmons.

Simmons is taking care of his father who has stage four lung cancer. While his dad doesn’t live with him and his wife, this is keeping him from being able to take care of his sick father.

”You know you hear about it happening to someone else, you never think you’re going to be the one,” said Simmons.

Simmons is an associate pastor at a local church and is leaning on his church family to help him make it through this tough time.

”You know I’m not the kind of guy that just gives up,” said Simmons. “To be honest with you it makes me more thankful, and so it really brings the meaning of that particular holiday, it brings it home.”

Any hoping to help the Simmons out can reach out to Journey of Faith Fellowship Church (423) 807-0978.

