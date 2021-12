BlueCross Bowl Football Championship games kick off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Championship games are underway and will be broadcast on MyVLT and on the NFHS Network.

The game times and airing schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 2

Division II-AA Championship - CPA vs. Lipscomb Academy at 11:00 a.m.

Division II-A Championship- DCA vs. Nashville Christian at 3:00 p.m.

Division II-AAA Championship- McCallie vs. MBA at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Class 3A Championship- Alcoa vs. East Nashville at 11:00 a.m.

Class 1 A Championship- South Pittsburg vs. Mckenzie at 3:00 p.m.

Class 5A Championship- Powell vs. Page at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Class 4A Championship- Elizabethton vs. Tullahoma at 11:00 a.m.

Class 2A Championship- Hampton vs. Westview at 3:00 p.m.

Class 6A Championship- Oakland vs. Summit at 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in watching the games in person, you can purchase tickets online here.

