Campbell County Sheriff’s Office finds bombs, meth, sex offender during search

Raymond William Gibbs and Gregory Wayne Thomas
Raymond William Gibbs and Gregory Wayne Thomas(MCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they found two homemade explosives, methamphetamine and a sex offender while conducting a search in a Mountain Road home in Caryville.

Deputies found a white substance in the home that they believe to be meth, along with pipes and glass scales, the announcement said. They also found two men in the home, Raymond Gibbs and Gregory Thomas. Both denied any knowledge of the drug paraphernalia, and Thomas told deputies he had found the explosives in a camper.

Gibbs is listed on the Sex Offender Registry, deputies said, and had previously been found guilty of sexual battery, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and several drug charges. Gibbs also reportedly did not update his residence over a month from moving into the home, a requirement for sex offenders. Gibbs was also in violation of his Davidson County probation, officials said.

Gibbs was charged with violation of the sex offender registry, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was charged with possession of prohibited weapons, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were placed under arrest, and the explosives were put into the custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

