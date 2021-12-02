Advertisement

City of Knoxville clears campsite, plans for shower stalls in the works

People living at the campsite said they had no notice. They had to pack up their things in a matter of minutes, everything left behind was picked up by a dump truck.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday morning, the City of Knoxville cleared a campsite on Cooper Street. The people living at the campsite said they had no notice. They told WVLT News they had to pack up their things in a matter of minutes. Everything left behind was picked up and taken by a dump truck.

City of Knoxville crews are clearing a campsite on Cooper Street. More than a hundred people forced to find a new place to stay.

Kristen Farley, with the City of Knoxville, said in a statement, ”The City routinely cleans camps in an effort to help keep conditions as safe and sanitary as possible for all of our un-housed neighbors. As with all of our efforts, our end goal is to connect people with services and housing in our community. With the colder temperatures, the dangers of living on the street are exacerbated. Thankfully, there is space in the shelters in our City right now.”

Farley said KUB is working to set up water meters. She said Volunteer Ministry Center has plans to help people through the colder weather, adding that new shower trailers will be available soon.

Farley added that outreach teams tried to connect the people living in the camp with services and shelter for weeks before the cleanup.

